Local man competent to stand trial

WILMINGTON — A local involved in a SWAT incident was determined competent to stand trial.

Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck scheduled a two-day jury trial to begin on June 9 for Donte Davis and stated the suspect was not a candidate for the “not guilty by reason of insanity plea.”

This was done after receiving examinations from Dr. Joy E. McGhee and the Forensic Evaluation Service Center.

Davis, 32, currently incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail, is charged with alleged aggravated drug trafficking (felony 2), aggravated drug possession (felony 2), and having weapons under disability (felony 3) after an incident at his Paris Avenue residence in Wilmington in December.

The Wilmington Police Department received a 911 call regarding a domestic incident with a male subject allegedly making threats at a Paris Avenue residence. When police arrived, Davis was in the house with the mother of his children, and Davis was allegedly making threats while holding a machete, according to documents.

Officers were able to get the mom and children out of the house and the joint Wilmington Police Department/Clinton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in.

According to police, Davis was “walking through the house hitting the walls and yelling incoherently about Satan.”

Officers kept a watch on Davis for about an hour. After police witnessed Davis slumping over, they entered the residence to check his status. The dog became aggressive resulting in police having to shoot it.

Davis was determined to have overdosed and was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

A final status hearing is scheduled for May 18.

