National Day of Prayer event here Thursday, May 5

WILMINGTON — A National Day of Prayer event will be held at the Clinton County Courthouse at noon Thursday, May 5 on the outside Main Street entrance. This event is one of hundreds of prayer rallies being held across the land on this day.
The schedule is below and will include one of our area pastors or leaders with focused prayer on one area of our nation’s welfare.
Welcome and Opening Prayer – Veronica Grabill, Clinton Memorial Hospital
Proclamation – Mayor John Stanforth
Singing the National Anthem – Robyn McMillan
Presentation of Colors – Wilmington American Legion
We pray for the:
Government – Pamela Bauer, Clinton County Board of Health
Military – Bob Baker, St. Columbkille Church
Suffering in Need – Lee Sandlin, Sugartree Ministries
Businesses – Tom Stevenson, First Christian Church
Churches – Dave Hinman, Dove Church
Families – Courtney Hoke, New Life Clinic
Education – Byron McGee, Cornerstone Baptist Church
Closing Prayer – Joel Richter, Faith Lutheran Church
Please bring your lawn chairs if you wish and feel free to pass the word along to family friends and neighbors.
Event organizers are Veronica Grabill, Joel Richter, and Dan Mayo
For more information, please call or text event organizer Veronica Grabill at 937-469-0313.