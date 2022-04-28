National Day of Prayer event here Thursday, May 5

WILMINGTON — A National Day of Prayer event will be held at the Clinton County Courthouse at noon Thursday, May 5 on the outside Main Street entrance. This event is one of hundreds of prayer rallies being held across the land on this day.

The schedule is below and will include one of our area pastors or leaders with focused prayer on one area of our nation’s welfare.

Welcome and Opening Prayer – Veronica Grabill, Clinton Memorial Hospital

Proclamation – Mayor John Stanforth

Singing the National Anthem – Robyn McMillan

Presentation of Colors – Wilmington American Legion

We pray for the:

Government – Pamela Bauer, Clinton County Board of Health

Military – Bob Baker, St. Columbkille Church

Suffering in Need – Lee Sandlin, Sugartree Ministries

Businesses – Tom Stevenson, First Christian Church

Churches – Dave Hinman, Dove Church

Families – Courtney Hoke, New Life Clinic

Education – Byron McGee, Cornerstone Baptist Church

Closing Prayer – Joel Richter, Faith Lutheran Church

Please bring your lawn chairs if you wish and feel free to pass the word along to family friends and neighbors.

Event organizers are Veronica Grabill, Joel Richter, and Dan Mayo

For more information, please call or text event organizer Veronica Grabill at 937-469-0313.