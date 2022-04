BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants Monday through Friday, May 2-6.

Your water may turn colors during these dates. If water has color, let faucet run until the water clears up.

If you have any questions please call 937-783-2621 and ask for Wayne Moore, Blanchester Water Department Supervisor.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_Blan-sign-cr.jpg