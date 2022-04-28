Church Women United to meet

Clinton County Church Women United will meet to celebrate May Friendship Day on Friday, May 13 in the Parish Center behind St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St,, Wilmington.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with a business meeting to follow at 10: a.m.

Guest speaker will be a representative from Hope House.

Lunch will follow at 11:30 a.m. Donations may be made for the lunch.

At 12:30 p.m. there will be a tour of the church, ending in the sanctuary for the worship service.

The theme of this meeting is “A Call to Serve.” All ladies in and around Clinton County are encouraged to attend regardless of church affiliation. Bring a friend.