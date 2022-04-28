Defendants plead guilty in Stone Foltz hazing death

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Two former members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Bowling Green State University charged in the death of Stone Foltz pleaded guilty to the involvement in Foltz’s death after taking a plea deal, the Wood County prosecutor said.

Ben Boyers and Jarrett Prizel both entered guilty pleas for reckless homicide on Tuesday, The Blade reported.

The two other defendants, Aaron Lehane and Niall Sweeney, also agreed to plead guilty to felony tampering with evidence, although their charges weren’t directly connected to the involvement in Foltz’s death.

Foltz, 20, died last year from alcohol poisoning after a fraternity initiation event where he was allegedly hazed into finishing an entire bottle of alcohol. Foltz was found unconscious by a roommate after members of the Pi Kappa Alpha dropped him off at his apartment.

According to an attorney for Foltz’s parents, Foltz died three days after he was put on life support.

The prosecutor, Paul Dobson, said that he wouldn’t speculate on whether the remaining other four defendants would reach plea agreements. Their trial is scheduled for May 16.

Boyers, Prizel, Lehane and Sweeney are scheduled to be sentenced on June 16.