Wilmington College Fly Fishing Club works to improve community

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College Fly Fishing Club hosted a Cowan Lake Clean-Up Event on Sunday, April 24.

Student volunteers, members of the Farmhouse Fraternity, along with the WC Fly Fishing Club, picked up litter in the spillway area of the state park. Water bottles, old fishing lines, food wrappers, and other litter was collected and bagged by the students.

The event was sponsored by Yeti and Costa. All volunteers were entered into a raffle for Costa sunglasses and t-shirts while the grand prize was a Yeti cooler.

The Wilmington College Fly Fishing Club is dedicated to conservation and growing the sport of fly fishing in partnership with the Trout Unlimited Costa 5 Rivers Program.

Hannah Gaines is a WC student majoring in Communication Arts and Biology.

The Wilmington College student volunteers. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_flyfishing3.jpg The Wilmington College student volunteers. Submitted photos | Hannah Gaines Wilmington College Fly Fishing Club President Jake Jubach with the grand prize donated by YETI. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_flyfishing1.jpg Wilmington College Fly Fishing Club President Jake Jubach with the grand prize donated by YETI. Submitted photos | Hannah Gaines Winners of the Costa-sponsored prizes: from left are, back, Parker Gunkel, Patrick Kelley, Eli Brock, Garrett Simmons, Zachary DeAtley, and KyleSearson; and, front, winner of the YETI cooler, Vincent Friesinger. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_flyfishing2.jpg Winners of the Costa-sponsored prizes: from left are, back, Parker Gunkel, Patrick Kelley, Eli Brock, Garrett Simmons, Zachary DeAtley, and KyleSearson; and, front, winner of the YETI cooler, Vincent Friesinger. Submitted photos | Hannah Gaines Scenes of the student volunteers. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_flyfishing4.jpg Scenes of the student volunteers. Submitted photos | Hannah Gaines Scenes of the student volunteers. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_flyfishing5.jpg Scenes of the student volunteers. Submitted photos | Hannah Gaines Scenes of the student volunteers. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_flyfishing6.jpg Scenes of the student volunteers. Submitted photos | Hannah Gaines Scenes of the student volunteers. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_flyfishing7.jpg Scenes of the student volunteers. Submitted photos | Hannah Gaines WC Fly Fishing Club members with bagged litter at the end of clean-up event. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_flyfishing8.jpg WC Fly Fishing Club members with bagged litter at the end of clean-up event. Submitted photos | Hannah Gaines