Wilmington City Schools again honored for Music Education

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington City School District has been honored for the fifth straight year with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation. The award recognizes the District’s outstanding commitment to music education.

Now in its 23rd year, the honor is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

“We are honored to be again recognized with this designation. This is a testament to the many people who make music an integral part of education in the Wilmington Schools,” said Matt Spradlin, Director of Bands at WHS.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, Wilmington City Schools answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

Students attending Wilmington City Schools have access to music education at every grade level. General Music classes are offered K-5. Instrumental Music (Band) and Choir are offered to students starting in the sixth grade and continuing through high school.

From the Marching Band and Wind Ensemble to the Wilmingtontones performance choir, students are offered a variety of learning and performance opportunities.

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and it sapproximately 10,300 members around the world. The foundation advances active participation in music-making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs.

For more information visit www.nammfoundation.org.

Wilmington’s schools offer a wide variety of music-related education and opportunities. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_IMG_2539.jpg Wilmington’s schools offer a wide variety of music-related education and opportunities. Submitted photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_IMG_6623.jpg Submitted photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_IMG_9261.jpg Submitted photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_IMG_3680.jpg Submitted photos