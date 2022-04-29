New Vienna Elmentary poster winners honored

NEW VIENNA — Students at the New Vienna Elementary School recently participated in the “Get Wild About Reading” poster contest sponsored by the New Vienna Public Library.

There were so many beautiful posters that it was really difficult to pick only three winners from each grade level.

This is the kick-off event for an upcoming animal-themed collaborative program planned by the public library in coordination with Jill Hopper, the New Vienna Elementary school librarian.

Other activities this spring will include making class books and participating in table activities, interactive displays, and guessing contests at the school library as well as chances to win small prizes at the public library.

The winners of the poster contest are:

• Kindergarten: first place – Logan McLees; second place – Gwen Smith; third place – Jordan Brown

• First grade: first place – Emma Fisher; second place – Alanah Kramme; third place – Carson Bickel

• Second grade: first place – Morgan Fauber; second place – Lilly Havens; third place – Keilei McCoy

• Third grade: first place – Evaleigh Lightle; second place – Waylin Quigley; third place – Ethan DeVault

• Fourth grade: first place – Bella Mahanes; second place – Sylvia Runyon; third place – Sawyer Hale

• Fifth grade: first place – Elise Morgan; second place – Xavier Lake; third place – Taylynn Tagg

First-place winners include: front row, Logan McLees, kindergarten; and Emma Fisher, first grade; and, back row, Morgan Fauber, second grade; Eva Lightle, third grade; Elise Morgan, fifth grade; and Bella Mahanes, fourth grade. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_first-place-poster-winners.jpg First-place winners include: front row, Logan McLees, kindergarten; and Emma Fisher, first grade; and, back row, Morgan Fauber, second grade; Eva Lightle, third grade; Elise Morgan, fifth grade; and Bella Mahanes, fourth grade. Submitted photo