WHS senior student earns honor

WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School senior Grayson Pollitt was honored in a ceremony on April 28 Thursday as the Clinton County Outstanding Student at the Region 14 Hopewell Center. He was joined by his family and WCS staff to celebrate his achievements.

Grayson was nominated by multiple people in the school system for his accomplishments academically and for demonstrating responsibility.

He is a member of the Wilmington Chess Club and the Cane Tech Squad where he helps to repair the Chromebooks for staff and students. And he is known for his kind and friendly personality.

Grayson has enjoyed taking Statistics, Environmental Science, and Personal Finance.

Director of Pupil Services Natalie Harmeling presented the award. “Grayson is an exemplary student who has overcome challenges and has accomplished a great deal at school,” she said. “He is deserving of this prestigious award. It is an honor to celebrate this proud Hurricane and applaud his success.”

From left are WHS Principal Samantha Woodruff, senior student Grayson Pollitt, and WHS Assistant Principal Dustin James. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_IMG_0265.jpg From left are WHS Principal Samantha Woodruff, senior student Grayson Pollitt, and WHS Assistant Principal Dustin James. Submitted photos Director of Pupil Services Natalie Harmeling with Grayson Pollitt. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_IMG_0267.jpg Director of Pupil Services Natalie Harmeling with Grayson Pollitt. Submitted photos