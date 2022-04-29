CCHD: Vaxx clinics continue in May

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District will host walk-in COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays throughout May. Each clinic will be held in the Community Room at the Clinton County Annex Building at 111 S. Nelson Ave.

Other vaccination times are available by appointment for both COVID and non-COVID vaccinations. Call the Nursing Division at 937-382-7221 to schedule your time slot. You may also use the online scheduling tool at https://healow.com/apps/provider/healthdepartment-clintoncounty-2050445 .

All three brands of COVID vaccine are available. Please bring your medical card(s).

Second boosters

The Centers for Drug Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized second booster doses for the following:

• A second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to individuals 50 years of age and older at least 4 months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.

• A second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine may be administered to individuals 12 years of age and older with certain kinds of immunocompromise at least 4 months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine. These are people who have undergone solid organ transplantation, or who are living with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.

• A second booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine may be administered at least 4 months after the first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 18 years of age and older with the same certain kinds of immunocompromise.

Please visithttps://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict for more information as well as the CCHD on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

