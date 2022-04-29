Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Hot Head Burrito, 844 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, April 18.

Complaint: Received complaint from patron who states that “they become ill every time they eat at the facility.”

Critical: The following items were out of date in the walk-in cooler: Pico (3 containers), April 16; bottled sauces, April 15 (?); corn, April 17. The following items were out of date in the reach-in cooler next to the make line: Pico (2), April 16; cilantro, April 16; corn (2), April 16; corn, April 17; squash, April 17. On the cold make line cooler (underneath): Ranch, March 28; and sour cream, April 13. All product must be properly labeled and dated, and used by date on product or discarded.

Non-critical: Straws and napkins stored by indirect drain from soda machine. All single-service items shall be stored away from any potential contamination. Wall/caulking behind 3-compartment sink is dirty.

Follow-up: May 16.

• Family Dollar, 140 West St., New Vienna, April 8.

Critical: Expired food: 18 small lemonades — Nov. 21, Dec. 21, Jan. 22; 3 large teas, March 22; 15 Minute Maid Tropical Punch, March 22; 4 Fruit Punch, Dec. 21; 4 large Simply Lemonade, Jan. 22. All product must be used or discarded by date on product.

Non-critical: In storage room ceiling, along side wall, one section appears to be damaged and falling down. Possible water/roof leak? Several lights are out throughout the store.

Follow-up: Approx. May 6.

• Taco Bell, 1701 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, April 18.

Complaint: Received complaint regarding “dirty floor, grease everywhere and not using deck scrubber.”

Critical: In the walk-in cooler: Eggs were dated April 18 at 7 a.m.; guacamole dated April 18 at 7 a.m. The sauces on the second make like were not dated or timed.

Non-critical: There were two employees in kitchen with facial hair and no hair restraints.

Follow-up: Approx. May 12.

• Wilmington College Dining Hall, Pyle Center, Wilmington, April 12. Consultation.

Stopped by facility to see where new equipment was going to be placed. Asked about floors, walls, cabinets (surfaces/finished), what is staying and what is getting replaced/removed.

All equipment, finishes, surfaces and cabinets that are being added or removed need to be tested and submitted all at once on the plan review application.

If any walls are to be removed, any additional plumbing or electrical also needs to be submitted on plan review application.

• Wilmington College AVI Sips, 256 College St., Wilmington, April 12. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-3.jpg