Much new & ongoing roadwork next week

Through the week ending May 7, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County, according to ODOT.

All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

New impacts

I-71 Guardrail Repair — On I-71, between the U.S. 68 interchange and the Greene County line. Traffic will be maintained in one lane with arrow boards and/or traffic cones as needed during hours of operation.

U.S. 22 & S.R. 133 Ditching — On U.S. 22, between George and Creek Roads, west of S.R. 380, and on S.R. 133, between S.R. 730 and Nauvoo Road. Traffic will be maintained in one lane with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers as needed during hours of operation.

S.R. 134 & I-71 Pavement Repairs — On S.R. 134, between S.R. 350 and the city of Wilmington, and on I-71, between the U.S. 68 interchange and the Greene County line. Traffic will be maintained in one lane with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers as needed during hours of operation.

S.R. 350 Vegetation Clearing — At various locations between the Warren County line and S.R. 73. Traffic will be maintained in one lane with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers as needed during hours of operation.

S.R. 380 Bridge Rehabilitation — Over Little Creek, between Creek and Lebanon roads, just north of U.S. 22. Daily lane restrictions will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. during preliminary operations, and traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Once full construction begins, traffic will be maintained with temporary signals. The project is scheduled to be completed in late fall 2022.

Continuing impacts

U.S. 22 (Rombach Avenue) Urban Paving — Construction of a loon for eastbound traffic at the Progress Way intersection in Wilmington, a shared use path along the south side of U.S. 22, and paving between Oak Street and the Wilmington corporation limit. Operations have resumed, and lane restrictions are in effect at various locations within the work zone. Crews will return in the spring to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed by summer of 2022.

U.S. 68 (South Street) Signalization — On U.S. 68 (South Street) at the intersections with U.S. 22/3 (Locust/Main Streets) and Sugar Tree Street in Wilmington. Work has resumed with shoulder and sidewalk work in either direction at each intersection. Traffic will be maintained during hours of operation; however, intermittent restrictions will be in effect, as well as short-term closures of parking areas and turn lanes at various intervals. All work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2022.

