Ohio Living Cape May names new executive director

Ohio Living Cape May Names Thompson New Executive Director

WILMINGTON – Ohio Living Cape May announced Sarah Thompson as new executive director effective May 2. Thompson has served as executive director of Ohio Living Quaker Heights since February 2021.

Prior to joining Ohio Living, Thompson served as the assistant vice president of Small House Neighborhoods for Otterbein SeniorLife where she oversaw four of the organization’s nine neighborhoods. She also held the role of administrator and assistant administrator at Otterbein Springboro and Otterbein Middletown.

As executive director, Thompson will support resident care, staff development, organizational alignment, activities programming, as well as other areas of operations.

Thompson is a licensed nursing home administrator and holds a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of Cincinnati and a bachelor’s degree in Gerontology and Psychology from Miami University.

She has been a board member at-large for the Miami Valley Long Term Care Association since 2015. Thompson is also certified in music and memory therapy and a certified trainer in Opening Minds through Art.

About Cape May

Ohio Living Cape May, established in 1998, is a life plan community for people 55 or older. Cape May’s campus includes apartment and villa living, short-term rehabilitation, assisted living and long-term care.

Located at 175 Cape May Drive in Wilmington, Cape May employs 123 professionals. It is part of Ohio Living, the largest not-for-profit provider of life plan communities and services in Ohio. More information is available at www.ohioliving.org.

Thompson https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_SarahThompson_medres-1-.jpg Thompson