New flag pole at Clinton-Massie veterans landmark stands tall

Clinton County Veterans Service Commission Executive Director Jeff Rollins (U.S. Army veteran, 1990-2014), center with his hands on sign, stands where the new sign will be installed at the entrance of the veterans monument landmark on the Clinton-Massie Local Schools campus. The sign reads: “A veteran is someone who wrote a blank check made payable to the United States of America for an amount up to and including their life.”

The veterans monument landmark on the Clinton-Massie schools campus is further enhanced with the donation of a new flag pole from the Clinton County Veterans Service Commission (VSC). The new flag pole is taller and can withstand higher winds compared to the prior one. The veterans monument landmark features a brick paver area, and a laser-engraved stone for each military service: Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, National Guard, and Navy. Open to the general public to visit, the landmark is lit at night. It was funded by donations, and not by school district taxpayer dollars. Pictured are board members and staff with the VSC, Clinton-Massie representatives, and Clinton County commissioners.