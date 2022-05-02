Clinton County Engineer named Region VP of National Assoc. of County Engineers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Clinton County Engineer Jeff Linkous, P.E., P.S. was elected and installed as the Northeast Region Vice President of the National Association of County Engineers (NACE) at its recent annual meeting and technical conference.

Linkous’ term will run through April 2024.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve the nation’s county road professionals,” said Linkous.

“I look forward to joining with our local, state and national partners in ensuring sound federal policy that reflects the importance of our county transportation infrastructure. With counties owning more roads and bridges than any other government entity, these roads are the primary economic driver of our nation and will be vital to its economic prosperity,” said the Clinton County engineer.

NACE is a nonprofit, nonpartisan professional association in its 66th year, representing over 3,000 county road officials and related professionals in the United States and Canada.

In the U.S., local roads account for about 75 percent of highways and roads, or 2.93 million miles. Counties manage 1.74 million miles of those roads.

Counties also own 231,000 bridges and operate one-third of the nation’s transit systems.

Linkous currently serves as the Clinton County Engineer, having been elected to that position in 2008. Prior to that, he served as Deputy County Engineer for Clinton County since 1980.

He was elected President of the County Engineers Association of Ohio (CEAO) in 2019 and is on the board of the National Association of County Engineers.

For CEAO, he currently serves as chairman of the County Surface Transportation Program and Local Bridge Program Committee, as well as being a member of the Safety Sub-committee, and a member of the Survey / Mapping / GIS (Geographic Information System) Committee.

Linkous serves on the District 10 Integrating Committee of the Ohio Public Works Commission, and is chairman of the Executive Committee.

He is a 1980 graduate of the University of Cincinnati, with a Bachelors degree in civil engineering.

