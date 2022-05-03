Two 18-year-olds injured in crash after Miami Trace prom

FAYETTE COUNTY — Two 18-year-olds were seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident after leaving the Miami Trace High School prom Saturday night.

The crash occurred on Bloomingburg-New Holland Road at the intersection of Lewis Road in Union Township at approximately 10:07 p.m. The two individuals involved — Kylan C. Knapp of Washington C.H. and Emily J. Helms of New Holland — were reported to be in stable condition as of Monday morning.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, a 2002 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck was heading northeast on Bloomingburg-New Holland Road when Knapp lost control at the intersection of Lewis Road. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and crashed into a stop sign, landscape area and tree before coming to rest in the yard of a residence.

Knapp was pinned beneath the vehicle and was extricated by members of the Washington Fire Department, Stanforth said. The passenger in the vehicle, identified as Helms, is believed to have been ejected from the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Both Knapp and Helms were treated at the scene and then transported by Fayette County EMS to Adena-Fayette Hospital. They were subsequently transferred to an area trauma center for further medical treatment.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage in the crash and was towed from the scene.

“Prior to the crash, it was reported that the Knapp vehicle and possibly a second vehicle were operating in a reckless manner on the school parking lot,” Stanforth said. “A nearby deputy was alerted to the reckless operation by deputies working the prom event. As the deputy was entering the parking lot of the Miami Trace High School, the vehicle later determined to be operated by Knapp departed the Miami Trace High School parking lot at a high rate of speed traveling northeast on Bloomingburg-New Holland Road. The deputy turned around to exit the parking lot and attempted to catch up with the vehicle but lost sight and subsequently drove upon the crash, rendering aid to the occupants until the arrival of EMS.”

Knapp is a Miami Trace student and Helms was his guest at prom, according to authorities.

“Saturday’s prom was in many ways a return to normalcy for our high school students and an opportunity for the community — the district leadership team, community chaperones, and law enforcement — to be present and show their support. The joy of the evening turned quickly to concern when we heard the news of a student accident later that night,” said Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser. “We ask students, parents, and the community to respect the privacy of the families involved, and our hearts go out to them during this difficult time. The district is prepared with counseling opportunities for students at the high school and is supporting students as needed.”

The crash remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, being assisted by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

