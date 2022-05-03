Casting their ballots during Tuesday’s primary election

Voters received their requested ballot — either Republican, Democratic, or issues-only — from the many polling-place workers throughout Clinton County and Ohio during Tuesday’s primary election. Shown, poll workers serve Michael and Melissa Snarr as they voted Tuesday morning at Dove Church on Rombach Avenue in Wilmington, before venturing back out into the pouring rain. The polls are open until 7:30 p.m.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal