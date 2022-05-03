Port Authority celebrates Economic Development Week

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Port Authority is marking National Economic Development Week from May 9-13, 2022, to highlight local efforts to enhance the quality of life in the community.

“Economic Development is the creation of economic vitality for a community, which will attract employers, employees, and their families alike,” said Dan Evers, Executive Director of the Clinton County Port Authority. “This annual national campaign gives us the opportunity to reflect on what our community has achieved thus far, and to look ahead at our vision for the future, all in the name of making Clinton County a stronger, more vibrant community.”

Created in 2016 by International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the largest international professional trade association for economic developers, Economic Development Week aims to increase awareness for local programs that create jobs, advance career development opportunities, and improve the quality of life in communities everywhere.

In recognition of the week, the Port Authority will be using its LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/clinton-county-port-authority), Twitter feed (https://twitter.com/CountyPort), and website (ChooseClintonCountyOH.org) to highlight successful, collaborative economic development efforts by all of its economic development partners: the City of Wilmington, the Clinton County Board of Commissioners, the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission, the Community Improvement Corporation of Wilmington, Main Street Wilmington, the Ohio SBDC at Miami Regionals, and the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

“Economic Development involves numerous facets that work together to retain and attract business, support workforce training and development resources for employers, and develop the amenities and infrastructure that make a community a desirable place for individuals and families to choose to work, live, and play,” Evers noted. “As such, it is a team effort, and it requires that everyone is truly committed and working together toward a shared vision to be successful. We are thankful for the support of each and every organization in the community that plays a role in the community’s economic development efforts.”

“Economic developers play essential roles in promoting the economic health and vitality of their communities – a fact that has only been proven further by the events of the past two years,” says IEDC President & CEO Nathan Ohle. “The 2022 Economic Development Week will serve to recognize, honor and celebrate the ingenuity and leadership practitioners have shown in working to create a more equitable and prosperous future for everyone.”

In addition to the social media campaign the week of May 9, the Port Authority is expanding its recognition of Economic Development Week throughout the entire month of May.

Staff member Ruth Brindle will be presenting with Dessie Rogers, Executive Director of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, about the most recent efforts of the Clinton County Workforce Collaborative at the Economic Network Alliance on May 5.

Later in the month, the Port Authority will host elected and appointed village, city and county officials at “Economic Development 101,” a conversation about what

Economic Development looks like in Clinton County, and what Port Authority staff and partners do on a daily basis to create economic vitality that will attract employers to our community.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_CC-Port-Authority-logo.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_2022_iedc_edw-logo.jpg