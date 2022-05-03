CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 6 p.m. on April 24, a 34-year-old Midland female reported she was assaulted, her property had been damaged and stolen. The report indicates the victim’s vehicle was damaged by a 25-year-old male friend from Xenia and her cell phone had been stolen. The victim was listed as having apparent minor injuries.

• At 12:45 p.m. on April 25, a 44-year-old Wilmington/Union Township male reported “approximately two years worth of disability checks” were stolen. The report indicates a family member stole over $20,000 from the victim.

• At 11:03 p.m. on April 26, a 58-year-old Lynchburg male reported a vehicle was stolen from a Martinsville residence on South High Street. The report lists a 2002 Toyota Tundra as the stolen vehicle.

• At 2:03 p.m. on April 23, a 46-year-old Centerville female reported her Yamaha FMA four-wheeler was stolen from a garage on State Route 350 East in Wilmington/Washington Township.

• At 5:06 p.m. on April 25, while performing a welfare check at a Nauvoo Road residence in Clarksville, deputies discovered a GMC Sierra that had been reported stolen. A 24-year-old Blanchester male is listed as a suspect.

• At 10:23 p.m. on April 24, deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 68 South in Midland/Jefferson Township in reference to a suspicious vehicle that got stuck in the backyard. The vehicle belonged to a 67-year-old Fairborn male.

• At 11:57 p.m. on April 23, a 43-year-old Sabina/Wilson Township female reported her 2007 Chevrolet was stolen by an acquaintance.

• At 7:32 a.m. on April 23, deputies received a report of a sink being dumped illegally at the 100 block of East Sugartree Street in Wilmington/Union Township. A 61-year-old Wilmington male was listed as a suspect.

• At 7:37 p.m. on April 23, deputies discovered suspected alcohol and drugs in a juvenile’s vehicle.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

