Latest local election results: UPDATE #3: WCS issue now failing by 100 votes; BLS issue failing, Sabina’s winning

UPDATE #3 (26 of 36 precincts reporting): The Wilmington City Schools ballot issue is now losing by about 100 votes, with the Blan Local schools also trailing and Village of Sabina issue winning.
Nan Whaley has won the Democratic nomination for Ohio governor, becoming the first woman in the state’s history to receive a major party’s backing for the office, according to the AP.
Ohio has never elected a female governor, and the former Dayton mayor figures to be an underdog against incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who sewed up his party’s nomination despite angering conservatives with his aggressive pandemic mandates in a state that has swung to the right in recent years.
Whaley defeated former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley on Tuesday.
The latest unofficial posted results from the Clinton County Board of Elections:
CLINTON COUNTY TOTALS ONLY
UPDATE #2:
Republican race for U.S. Senate
Dolan 634
Gibbons 554
Mandel 939
Patel 60
Pukita 62
Timken 209
Vance 1,257
Republican race for Ohio Governor
Blystone 922
DeWine 1,670
Hood 102
Renacci 1,078
Wilmington City School District
For: 1,122
Against: 1,229
1% annual income tax on individuals and estates for five years, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, for current expenses and general ongoing permanent improvements.
Blanchester Local School District
For: 200
Against: 127
1.25% on the earned income of individuals residing in the school district for six years, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, for current expenses and permanent improvements.
Village of Sabina
For: 146
Against: 109
Continuation of a 0.5% levy on income for the purpose of maintaining police department services of the village, for five years, beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2027.