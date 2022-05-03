Latest local election results: UPDATE #3: WCS issue now failing by 100 votes; BLS issue failing, Sabina’s winning

UPDATE #3 (26 of 36 precincts reporting): The Wilmington City Schools ballot issue is now losing by about 100 votes, with the Blan Local schools also trailing and Village of Sabina issue winning.

Nan Whaley has won the Democratic nomination for Ohio governor, becoming the first woman in the state’s history to receive a major party’s backing for the office, according to the AP.

Ohio has never elected a female governor, and the former Dayton mayor figures to be an underdog against incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who sewed up his party’s nomination despite angering conservatives with his aggressive pandemic mandates in a state that has swung to the right in recent years.

Whaley defeated former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley on Tuesday.

The latest unofficial posted results from the Clinton County Board of Elections:

CLINTON COUNTY TOTALS ONLY

UPDATE #2:

Republican race for U.S. Senate

Dolan 634

Gibbons 554

Mandel 939

Patel 60

Pukita 62

Timken 209

Vance 1,257

Republican race for Ohio Governor

Blystone 922

DeWine 1,670

Hood 102

Renacci 1,078

Wilmington City School District

For: 1,122

Against: 1,229

1% annual income tax on individuals and estates for five years, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, for current expenses and general ongoing permanent improvements.

Blanchester Local School District

For: 200

Against: 127

1.25% on the earned income of individuals residing in the school district for six years, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, for current expenses and permanent improvements.

Village of Sabina

For: 146

Against: 109

Continuation of a 0.5% levy on income for the purpose of maintaining police department services of the village, for five years, beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2027.