Unofficial results: WCS, BLS issues fail; Sabina’s passes

Voters again rejected the Wilmington City Schools (WCS) tax renewal on Tuesday’s primary election ballot, according to unofficial results from the Clinton County Board of Elections. It failed 1,710 votes to 1,423 votes (55%-45%).

Blanchester Local Schools’ tax issue narrowly failed, 598-563 (52%-48%). The Village of Sabina tax issue passed 146-109 (57%-43%).

The Wilmington City Schools District was seeking renewal of a one percent (1%) annual income tax on individuals and estates for five years, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, for current expenses and general ongoing permanent improvements.

This was the district’s second try at passing the renewal; it failed in the November election, 1,900-1,732 (52%-48%).

After the results were known Tuesday night, WCS Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart released a statement.

“With the results of the election, our district leaders will engage with our community on a plan to be successful in passing the 1% renewal tax levy in November. We will also begin to work at communicating a plan to reduce $5,000,000 annually from our district’s operating budget in the event that we are unsuccessful in renewing the levy in the fall.

“I thank the members of our community who continue to stay committed to the children of Wilmington. For more information about the financial status of the district, community members are encouraged to visit the Wilmington City School District’s website at wilmingtoncityschools.com/treasurer ,” the superintendent said.

Blanchester Local School District was proposing an annual income tax of one and one-quarter percent (1.25%) on the earned income of individuals residing in the school district for six years, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, for current expenses and permanent improvements.

The Village of Sabina was seeking to pass a continuation of an existing one-half of one percent (0.5%) levy on income for the purpose of maintaining police department services of the village, for five years, beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2027.

Unofficial voter turnout for the primary election in Clinton County was 23.6 percent.

JD Vance, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate, the AP reported.

Nan Whaley won the Democratic nomination for Ohio governor over John Cranley, and will face incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who defeated the challenge of Jim Renacci.

CANDIDATES’ RESULTS

(Unofficial; Clinton County results only;

results of opposed races only for state/U.S.)

REPUBLICANS

Clinton Co. Commissioner

Mike McCarty 4,286

Clinton Co. Auditor

Terry Habermehl 4,176

Clinton Co. Treasurer

Kyle Rudduck 4,214

Central Committee 1-B

Nancy McKay 100

Kelly Tolliver 76

Central Committee 3-C

Kelly Hopkins 44

Brian Shidaker 68

Ohio Governor

Joe Blystone 1,502

Mike DeWine 2,292

Ron Hood 150

Jim Renacci 1,395

Ohio Secretary of State

John Adams 1,839

Frank LaRose 2,972

U.S. Senator

Matt Dolan 865

Mike Gibbons 772

Josh Mandel 1,341

Neil Patel 80

Mark Pukita 94

Jane Timken 304

JD Vance 1,797

U.S. Congress, 2nd District

James Condit Jr. 605

Brad Wenstrup 3,648

David Windisch 455

DEMOCRATS

Ohio Governor

John Cranley 391

Nan Whaley 477

U.S. Senator

Morgan Harper 171

Traci TJ Johnson 129

Tim Ryan 554

U.S. Congress, 2nd District

Alan Darnowsky 184

Samantha Meadows 620

