Unofficial results: WCS, BLS issues fail; Sabina’s passes

Voters again rejected the Wilmington City Schools (WCS) tax renewal on Tuesday’s primary election ballot, according to unofficial results from the Clinton County Board of Elections. It failed 1,710 votes to 1,423 votes (55%-45%).
Blanchester Local Schools’ tax issue narrowly failed, 598-563 (52%-48%). The Village of Sabina tax issue passed 146-109 (57%-43%).
The Wilmington City Schools District was seeking renewal of a one percent (1%) annual income tax on individuals and estates for five years, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, for current expenses and general ongoing permanent improvements.
This was the district’s second try at passing the renewal; it failed in the November election, 1,900-1,732 (52%-48%).
After the results were known Tuesday night, WCS Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart released a statement.
“With the results of the election, our district leaders will engage with our community on a plan to be successful in passing the 1% renewal tax levy in November. We will also begin to work at communicating a plan to reduce $5,000,000 annually from our district’s operating budget in the event that we are unsuccessful in renewing the levy in the fall.
“I thank the members of our community who continue to stay committed to the children of Wilmington. For more information about the financial status of the district, community members are encouraged to visit the Wilmington City School District’s website at wilmingtoncityschools.com/treasurer ,” the superintendent said.
Blanchester Local School District was proposing an annual income tax of one and one-quarter percent (1.25%) on the earned income of individuals residing in the school district for six years, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, for current expenses and permanent improvements.
The Village of Sabina was seeking to pass a continuation of an existing one-half of one percent (0.5%) levy on income for the purpose of maintaining police department services of the village, for five years, beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2027.
Unofficial voter turnout for the primary election in Clinton County was 23.6 percent.
JD Vance, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate, the AP reported.
Nan Whaley won the Democratic nomination for Ohio governor over John Cranley, and will face incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who defeated the challenge of Jim Renacci.
CANDIDATES’ RESULTS
(Unofficial; Clinton County results only;
results of opposed races only for state/U.S.)
REPUBLICANS
Clinton Co. Commissioner
Mike McCarty 4,286
Clinton Co. Auditor
Terry Habermehl 4,176
Clinton Co. Treasurer
Kyle Rudduck 4,214
Central Committee 1-B
Nancy McKay 100
Kelly Tolliver 76
Central Committee 3-C
Kelly Hopkins 44
Brian Shidaker 68
Ohio Governor
Joe Blystone 1,502
Mike DeWine 2,292
Ron Hood 150
Jim Renacci 1,395
Ohio Secretary of State
John Adams 1,839
Frank LaRose 2,972
U.S. Senator
Matt Dolan 865
Mike Gibbons 772
Josh Mandel 1,341
Neil Patel 80
Mark Pukita 94
Jane Timken 304
JD Vance 1,797
U.S. Congress, 2nd District
James Condit Jr. 605
Brad Wenstrup 3,648
David Windisch 455
— — —
DEMOCRATS
Ohio Governor
John Cranley 391
Nan Whaley 477
U.S. Senator
Morgan Harper 171
Traci TJ Johnson 129
Tim Ryan 554
U.S. Congress, 2nd District
Alan Darnowsky 184
Samantha Meadows 620