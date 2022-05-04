Clinton-Massie High School recognizes Students of Month for May

Clinton-Massie High School Students of the Month for May are:
Freshmen: Sophia Jones and Jordan Burns
Sophomores: Maggie Miracle and Nathaniel Welch
Juniors: Kinsey Beam and Tye Phipps
Seniors: Lissy Muterspaw and Cole Adams
Positive Recognitions
CMHS recognizes students “for their outstanding behavior and contributions to our school and community”:
Caring: (Carter Frank (Phipps), Sierra Kenney (Phipps), and Miley Powell (Phipps)
Honest: Candice Campbell (Cornett)
Responsible: Justin Beekman (Cornett), and Lissy Muterespaw (Lindeman).
