Clinton-Massie High School recognizes Students of Month for May

Clinton-Massie High School Students of the Month for May are:

Freshmen: Sophia Jones and Jordan Burns

Sophomores: Maggie Miracle and Nathaniel Welch

Juniors: Kinsey Beam and Tye Phipps

Seniors: Lissy Muterspaw and Cole Adams

Positive Recognitions

CMHS recognizes students “for their outstanding behavior and contributions to our school and community”:

Caring: (Carter Frank (Phipps), Sierra Kenney (Phipps), and Miley Powell (Phipps)

Honest: Candice Campbell (Cornett)

Responsible: Justin Beekman (Cornett), and Lissy Muterespaw (Lindeman).

