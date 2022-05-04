Country Invasion event canceled at Clinton County Fairgrounds

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Fair Board has decided to cancel the Country Invasion event at the Clinton County Fairgrounds scheduled for early June.

“This includes the Montgomery Gentry [Eddie Montgomery] Concert, Kansas City Barbecue Competition, truck show and semi truck show,” stated the Tuesday evening post on the Clinton County Fairground Facebook page, the official page of the Clinton County Agricultural Society.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience the cancellation may have caused,” added the post.

The posted statement said the cancellation is due to unforeseen circumstances.

The Fair Board already had announced last week that the Eddie Montgomery concert was canceled, and the decision to cancel the overall Country Invasion event was made Monday, May 2 at a regular monthly Fair Board meeting.

Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Executive Director Susan Valentine-Scott said in a statement last week that the CVB contracted with Eddie Montgomery in the beginning of 2020 in support of creating a fundraiser for the Clinton County Agricultural Society, calling it “Country Invasion.”

Due to the pandemic, the Montgomery concert was postponed in 2020 and in 2021.

In Valentine-Scott’s statement to the News Journal, she said the CVB felt cancellation of the concert was the responsible thing to do, due to lack of ticket sales.

The Tuesday posting stated the local Ag Society will issue full refunds.

