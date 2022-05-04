Wilmington College board OK’s up to $200K for staff/faculty salary pool with immediate distribution; approves annual 3% hike in salary pool for 5 years

WILMINGTON —Faculty and staff compensation “has been a popular topic for discussion this year at Wilmington College, and WC’s Board of Trustees addressed the issue at its quarterly meeting April 29 and 30”, according to a news release from the college on Wednesday.

Board Chair Rich Sidwell announced “its approval of two steps proposed by the administration to improve the salaries of faculty and staff at the College.

“First, the board approved the reallocation of an amount not to exceed $200,000 in the existing budget for a salary pool for immediate distribution at presidential discretion to support the compensation of our valued faculty and staff.

“Second, it approved the projected budget with a 3% annual increase to the faculty and staff salary pool over a five-year period. The reallocated funds and annual increase will compound and yield, together with benefits, a more competitive compensation package.”

The news release continued, “This action is an affirmation that faculty and staff well-being is an important measure of the College’s overall success and is in alignment with its Quaker values,” Sidwell said. “The board took these steps in a time of extraordinary challenges in higher education. They recognize with gratitude the fundamental importance of faculty and staff in the fulfillment of the mission of Wilmington College.”

