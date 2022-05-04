CCYC, volunteers serving community

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Youth Council (CCYC) hosted its annual Global Youth Service Day event on Saturday.

Over 50 students, their family members, and community volunteers joined together to complete a litter cleanup of the Luther Warren Peace Path bike trail, to repair/restore CCYC community garden beds, and several campus beautification projects.

Cox Automotive group provided volunteers for the day of service.

Established in 1988, Global Youth Service Day (GYSD) celebrates and mobilizes the millions of young people who improve their communities through service. The CCYC has participated in GYSD each year since 2010 and is supported with grant funding from Youth Service America.

“We were pleased that forecasted rain and thunderstorms held off and we were able to complete so many projects,” said Eric Guindon, CCYC Executive Director. “Events like GYSD are an excellent opportunity for students and community members to connect through service.”

Following the service activities, volunteers gathered for a “service celebration” lunch sponsored by Wilmington Noon Rotary Club.

Marilyn Mothersole was recognized as CCYC Student Community Service Leader of the year.

CCYC is Clinton County’s only free after-school program serving students in grades 6-12. Its mission is to “Help youth make healthy choices” by offering daily shelter, snacks/meals, mentoring, academic support and positive programming. All services are free.

To stay up-to-date with CCYC programming and events, visit fb.com/1ccyc or follow CCYC on Instagram @clintoncountyyouthcouncil .

The group with all the trash collected during the event. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_group-shot-posed.jpg The group with all the trash collected during the event. Submitted photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_Four-kids.jpg Submitted photos CCYC Program Assistant Darrian Cole and Director Eric Guindon presents Marilyn Mothersole with an award for Student Community Service Leader of the Year. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_holding-signs.jpg CCYC Program Assistant Darrian Cole and Director Eric Guindon presents Marilyn Mothersole with an award for Student Community Service Leader of the Year. Submitted photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_kids-cleaning-trail.jpeg Submitted photos Autumn Byrd with trash/litter collected from Peace Path and Lytle Creek. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_one-with-wheelbarrow.jpeg Autumn Byrd with trash/litter collected from Peace Path and Lytle Creek. Submitted photos

