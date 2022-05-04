ECMS honors Astro Achievers

East Clinton Middle School recently held its third Astro Achiever Award Breakfast. Students were nominated by their teachers for demonstrating good citizenship in the classroom: honesty, integrity, responsibility, respectfulness, compassion, kindness, tolerance, courtesy, self-discipline, moral courage, and love of justice.

Parents were invited with their students for a recognition ceremony and a donut breakfast.

Students who received this award were Peyton Lilly, Carly Bazaldua, Brooklyn Wilmoth, Leighton Hale, Cali Mossbarger, Natalie Xeba Mixtega, Marli Pirman, Peyton Taylor, Emalee Dennis, Ashtyn Thomas, Maggie Huff, Dakaetah Lancey, Lane Thompson, Avery Miller, Emma Turner, Tommy Dove, Kylin Kidder, Mason Rack, Sophia Lopez, Emily Hughes, Abby Prater, Noah Hall, Chase Carpenter, Danny Doctor, Carson Gilpen, Maci Lilly Paiton Kidder, Cierra Skinner, Sierra Pierson, Darrius Marksberry, Morgan Carroll, Grady Boggs, Jakob Campbell, Colt Jamison, Brody Looper, Blake Samson, and Oliver Lopez.

Thank you students. Great job!

ECMS students recognized as Astro Achievers. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_EC-Letter.jpg ECMS students recognized as Astro Achievers. Submitted photo