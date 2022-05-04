ECMS students at Supreme Court sessions

Six students from East Clinton Middle School — Josie Balon, Caleb Stiltner, Novalee Dotson, Xander Lake, Max Gulley and Jackson Seabaugh — traveled to Miami Trace High School to attend three sessions of the Ohio Supreme Court on April 27.

The court reaches out to two counties per year as part of their civic education outreach program. This year, Fayette County was chosen as one of the sites.

Miami Trace High School was gracious in allowing our students to attend. As students learn about the process of judicial review in the classroom, they witnessed first-hand how this all happens.

The day began with Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor and six associate justices coming out and talking to the students before the cases began. Miami Trace High School students asked all seven justices questions, which they graciously answered.

They emphasized the importance that you can do whatever you set your mind to in life. Your goals may change, and that’s OK.

The three cases involved search warrants, speedy trials, and witness credibility. The students heard both the prosecution and defense arguments associated with each case. Students in class learned about the Bill of Rights and were very interested in hearing the arguments.

At the end of the third case, students were able to meet with the case attorneys for a debriefing of the case they had just argued.

“It was a great real-life experience for these six students who were intrigued with the cases and how the law system really works,” said Mrs. Reeves, eighth-grade Social Studies teacher.

“A shout-out to Miami Trace for allowing us to attend, and the justices, court officials, and other attorneys that took their time to work with students. What a great program for the Ohio State Supreme Court.”

ECMS students attended sessions of the Ohio Supreme Court. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_Ohio-Supreme-Court-students.jpg ECMS students attended sessions of the Ohio Supreme Court. Submitted photo