WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between April 25 and April 28:

• Jeffrey Creamer, 19, of Sabina, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $170 court costs.

• Shawn Smith, 60, of Eaton, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $170 court costs. If Smith gets a valid license, the court will suspend the fine. An O.V.I.-suspension charge was dismissed.

• Estiv Guevara, 34, of Middletown, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $350, assessed $170 court costs.

• Angela Harris, 27, of Cincinnati, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs.

• Ronald Roberts, 56, of Greenfield, driving under suspension-financial, going 72 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $1,000, assessed $170 court costs.

• Curtis Gilbert II, 50, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $170 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine was dismissed.

• Amanda Fitch, 23, of Columbus, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Fitch.

• Dionte Williams, 22, of Columbus, going 96 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Williams.

• Abdul Kanu, 23, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Kanu.

• Michael Manor, 35, of New Vienna, domestic violence, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Sentencing was stayed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_gavel-pic-1.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574