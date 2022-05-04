Wilmington College 146th Commencement is Saturday

WILMINGTON —Starting in 1875 with four graduates, commencement represents Wilmington College’s longest-running tradition. WC will renew this academic rite of passage Saturday (May 7) when it graduates 239 seniors at the 146th annual Commencement.

Again this year, the College is holding separate Commencement ceremonies for Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science graduates. Tickets are required. The College is livestreaming the two ceremonies via WC’s website at www.wilmington.edu .

Commencement is the culminating event for graduating seniors, however, on Friday, the Student Government Assn. is hosting the Senior Brunch with separate sittings for those Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts graduates. Student speakers will be Chyann Kendel (B.S.) and Riley Gatlin (B.A.).

That afternoon, the annual Baccalaureate service will offer graduating seniors a chance to reflect upon their WC experience.

President Trevor Bates will offer a welcome with senior Maya Wahrhaftig providing an invocation and scripture reading. This will be followed by a “Celebration of Testimonies” from senior Lucy Enge and Campus Minister Nancy McCormick. Senior remarks will be offered by Sidney Fuller, Chloe Mason and Cincinnati Branch senior Klaudija Kunic.

Following a period for open reflections, a chorus comprised of alumni, faculty and staff and directed by Gina Beck will perform “Be Still My Soul” accompanied by Brianna Matzke, assistant professor of music. Senior Brian VanDeRyt Jr. will offer the benediction.

At Commencement, the academic procession led by Faculty Grand Marshal Hal Shunk, and comprised of graduating seniors, trustees, faculty, administration and staff, will traverse Collett Mall from Boyd Cultural Arts Center to the ceremony venue in Hermann Court.

The proceedings will include an invocation from Campus Minister Nancy McCormick and a welcome by seniors Carley Asher (B.S. ceremony) and Gabriel King (B.A.). Bates, the keynote speaker, will be introduced by Taylor Thomas (B.S.) and Brittanie Clair (B.A.). Student remarks will be offered by Hayley Suchland (B.S.) and Kennedy Lewis (B.A.), representing main campus graduates, and Chelsey Byrd (B.A.), representing the Cincinnati Branch graduates.

Provost Erika Goodwin and Sylvia Stevens (B.A. only), vice president for external programs, will handle the recognition of academic honors and awards, followed by special music, “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus performed by members of the Wilmington College Chorale, directed by Gina Beck and accompanied Brianna Matzke.

Handling the conferring of degrees will be the president; Richard Sidwell, chair, Board of Trustees; and Kenn Patterson, academic dean/dean of faculty. Bates will provide closing remarks, before the singing of the “Alma Mater” and benediction.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_Comm-Preview.jpg Submitted photo