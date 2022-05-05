Throwback Thursday: Stylish luncheon

These are some highlights from the News Journal on May 4, 1957:

Nationally

‘Death At 47 Ends Storm-Filled Career’

“(International) — Death has written finis to the stormy career of Senator Joseph R. McCarthy (R-Wisconsin), one of the most controversial political figures of the century. He died at the naval medical center in Bethesda, Md. of a liver ailment at the age of 47.” About 500 people filed through a funeral home to view the body of the late senator.

‘NATO Chiefs Base Defense On H-Bomb’

“Bonn, Germany (AP) — The Atlantic allies’ declaration that they will meet any aggression with nuclear-backed might was expected today to bring new onslaughts from Russia and from political opponents in their own countries.”

‘Hundreds of Appliance Motors Die After Freak San Francisco Mishap’

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hundreds of washing machine, dryer and refrigerator motors lay dead in San Francisco peninsula homes today, burned out in Friday’s freak power fadeout. A Navy attack bomber, hedgehopping through a canyon in the East Bay near Niles, cut two 220,000 volt power lines, strung 500 feet above the canyon floor.”

Locally

• Mrs. Fred Bashore, Mrs. Osa Deck, Mrs. Ben Stepp and Mrs. Sylvia Hixson comprised the hostess committee when the Always Faithful Class of the Church of Christ met at the Bashore country home. Also attending were Mrs. Ross Lamar, Mrs. J.S. McKenzie, Mrs. R.J. Rulon, Mrs. Carrie Selph, Miss Ethel Johnson, Mrs. George Smith, Mrs. William Holmes, Mrs. Charles Rulon, Mrs. Oscar Jones, Mrs. Glenn Pierson Sr., Mrs. Ethel Pendell, Mrs. W.W. Purtee, Miss Aleda Purtee, and Mrs. Osa Deck’s granddaughter, Carla Jean Deck.

• Mrs. Charles Kirk was hostess as the Six and Twenty Club met at her Peterson Place home, along with leader Mrs. Sam Rice, and President Mrs. Lawrence Lyons presided at the tea table.

• Wayne Wills TV in Clarksville advertised “good used TVs”: 21-inch Sylvania Deluxe Console, $135; 17-inch Table Model Motorola with new picture tube, $75; and 21-inch 1956 Table Model Sylvania “with only 3 months use”, formerly $279.95, now $179.95.

• Coming to the Wilmington Drive-In was “The Girl Can’t Help It’ starring Tom Ewell and Jayne Mansfield and, to the Murphy Theatre, Disney’s “Cinderella.”

This is the "May Luncheon and Style Show" in 200o. Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected] The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.