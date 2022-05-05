Sheriff: CC Jail inmate hospitalized after possible overdose

WILMINGTON —An inmate at the Clinton County Jail was hospitalized after what officials believe was an overdose of an illegal drug.

Sheriff Ralph Fizer Jr. reports that at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday, while doing personal observation checks, corrections officers located an inmate believed to be suffering from a medical emergency, according to a news release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

“Corrections officers immediately called for a life squad and began providing CPR and other life-saving measures until Wilmington EMS arrived and took over medical care for the inmate,” the sheriff stated.

The inmate, Marc Burch, 30, of Wilmington was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital where he continues to receive medical care.

Burch had been sentenced to 180 days in the Clinton County Jail for a charge of aggravated menacing.

“Based on an initial review of the incident as well as witness accounts, it is believed that Burch ingested an illegal narcotic that had been smuggled into the jail,” stated Fizer. “An investigation into the matter is ongoing.”

