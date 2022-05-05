State: Unemployment rate drops again, but still above national average

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans filed 6,255 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 2,028 fewer than the previous week. Approximately 2,058 of those have been flagged for more stringent identity verification, to ensure they are not fraudulent, the Ohio Department of Job and Family services reported in a news release Thursday.

Ohioans filed 36,150 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 5,066 fewer than the previous week.

The total number of traditional claims filed April 24-30 was 42,405.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in March was 4.1%. The national unemployment rate in March was 3.6%.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in March was 61.7%. The national labor force participation rate in March was 62.4%.

The latest unemployment statistics reported by the State of Ohio. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_ohio-graphic.jpg The latest unemployment statistics reported by the State of Ohio. ODJFS