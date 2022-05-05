SSCC Theatre announces 17th season — with magnolias

SSCC Theatre announced its upcoming 2022-2023 season, its 17th, including “Steel Magnolias,” playing November 4-6.

“Moonlight and Magnolias” will appear in the spring, playing April 14-16, 2023.

Both productions will be presented in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

“Steel Magnolias,” by Robert Harling, is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play is at times touching and funny.

“Moonlight and Magnolias,” by Ron Hutchinson, takes place in 1939. Legendary producer David O. Selznick has shut down production of his new epic, “Gone with the Wind.” The screenplay just doesn’t work, so while fending off the film’s stars, gossip columnists, and his own father-in-law, Selznick sends a car for famed screenwriter Ben Hecht and pulls director Victor Fleming from the set of “The Wizard of Oz” Summoning both to his office, he locks the doors, closes the shades, and the three men labor over five days to fashion a screenplay that will become the blueprint for one of the most successful and beloved films of all time.

The season of “magnolias” was chosen with specific intent, as the magnolia flower symbolizes perseverance, endurance, and strength – traits we’ve all embodied since COVID shut down our theatres. But we are back and stronger.

Plans are also in the works for SSCC Theatre Company to produce a one-act production during the summer of 2023; more details available soon. To stay-up-to-date on when tickets go on sale, or when auditions will be held, please regularly visit www.sscctheatre.com

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_upcoming-theatre-graphic.jpg