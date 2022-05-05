$247K grant leads to new Blanchester before- and after-school programs, summer programs

BLANCHESTER — Students will get to grow and learn with some new programs this summer thanks to a grant.

Putman Elementary Principal Jeri Earley told the News Journal they were awarded $247,474.36 through the Afterschool and Summer Learning Opportunities Grant (Summer Create Grant) to create new programs for the next three summer programs in partnership with the Clinton County Foundation/Project TRUST.

“It allows to create creates opportunities for kids such as literacy and math programs. Also, it’s in a camp setting which provides opportunities for outdoor and team-building activities,” said Earley.

According to the Ohio Department of Education, the program is to create a structured learning environment outside the traditional school day through before- and after-school programs and summer programs.

“These learning opportunities for our students have the potential to decrease the academic impact of lost instruction time due to the pandemic, increase students’ social and emotional strengths, provide a safe and engaging environment for children while their parents’ work and provide opportunities for engagement in new learning activities,” the grant description states.

Earley applied for the grant, and to get this one is “amazing,” she said. “We are super excited to be providing these opportunities.”

The activities will not only provide opportunities for the kids, but also for the staff. Earley indicated they would receive professional development along with emotional learning.

Invitations will be sent out to students and staff to see who would like to take part. Ideally, Earley would like to have eight teachers on board so the students can be split up into groups and given proper support.

The activities will start in June, with a component in August to help kids get ready for the upcoming school year.

Putman Elementary School Principal Jeri Earley, right, and Jim Boland, Director of the Clinton County Foundation/Project TRUST. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_Earleytrustgrant.jpg Putman Elementary School Principal Jeri Earley, right, and Jim Boland, Director of the Clinton County Foundation/Project TRUST.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574