Wilmington High School Class of ‘72 sets 50th reunion at Murphy

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School Class of 1972 has sets its 50th class reunion for 6:30 p.m.-midnight Saturday, July 16 at the Murphy Theatre.

Entertainment throughout the evening will be provided by classmates Pete Eveland on keyboards and Gary Handy with Streetwise Band, with plenty of food stations with hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar (alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages).

If you haven’t seen the newly renovated Murphy Theatre, you’re in for a treat — it’s your chance to prowl around backstage, wave to friends from an opera box, and twist the night away onstage.

Dress is casual and we’ll have tables to display any WHS memorabilia or pictures you want to bring.

Cost is $25 per person. Come stag or bring a date. RSVP (or ask questions you may have) by June 20 with payment by check or Venmo to: Debbie (Moreton) Ruehl, 477 Greenwell Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45238, email [email protected], or text or Venmo 513-368-9534.

On that Saturday morning, plan on meeting at the Wilmington High school at 11 a.m. to tour the halls of our alma mater.

Also, on Friday evening, July 15, Bluffett – Tribute to Jimmy Buffett will be performing at the Murphy. A section has been blocked for Class of ’72. Call the Murphy at 937-382-3643 (ask for JoJo or Marla) to make reservations/purchase tickets.

