National Day of Prayer in Wilmington: Praying for society’s building blocks, and the suffering-in-need

Attendees came to pray at the Thursday event.
Gary Huffenberger | News Journal
Tom Stevenson with the First Christian Church in Wilmington
Gary Huffenberger | News Journal
Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth, center, read and presented a proclamation concerning the National Day of Prayer at the event. At left is an event organizer and Clinton Memorial Hospital chaplain Veronica Grabill, and at right is an event organizer and Faith Lutheran Church pastor Joel Richter.
Gary Huffenberger | News Journal
Members of the Wilmington American Legion Post 49 present the colors.
Gary Huffenberger | News Journal
Clinton County Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer
Gary Huffenberger | News Journal
Bob Baker with the St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Wilmington
Gary Huffenberger | News Journal
Lee Sandlin with Sugartree Ministries in Wilmington
Gary Huffenberger | News Journal
Dave Hinman with the Dove Church in Wilmington
Gary Huffenberger | News Journal
Courtney Hoke with the New Life Clinic in Wilmington
Gary Huffenberger | News Journal
Byron McGee with the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Wilmington
Gary Huffenberger | News Journal
Faith Lutheran Church pastor Joel Richter
Gary Huffenberger | News Journal
Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth
Gary Huffenberger | News Journal
Robyn McMillan sings the National Anthem near the start of the local observance of the National Day of Prayer outside the Clinton County Courthouse.
Gary Huffenberger | News Journal
WILMINGTON — Local pastors and officials held the annual local National Day of Prayer event at the Clinton County Courthouse Thursday.
Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth read a proclamation, followed by Robyn McMillan sing the National Anthem and Wilmington American Legion Post 49 presenting the colors.
Local pastors and leaders led focused prayer on one area of our nation’s welfare:
Government – Pamela Bauer, Clinton County Board of Health
Military – Bob Baker, St. Columbkille Church
Suffering in Need – Lee Sandlin, Sugartree Ministries
Businesses – Tom Stevenson, First Christian Church
Churches – Dave Hinman, Dove Church
Families – Courtney Hoke, New Life Clinic
Education – Byron McGee, Cornerstone Baptist Church
Closing Prayer – Joel Richter, Faith Lutheran Church
Event organizers were Veronica Grabill, Joel Richter, and Dan Mayo.
