National Day of Prayer in Wilmington: Praying for society’s building blocks, and the suffering-in-need

WILMINGTON — Local pastors and officials held the annual local National Day of Prayer event at the Clinton County Courthouse Thursday.

Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth read a proclamation, followed by Robyn McMillan sing the National Anthem and Wilmington American Legion Post 49 presenting the colors.

Local pastors and leaders led focused prayer on one area of our nation’s welfare:

Government – Pamela Bauer, Clinton County Board of Health

Military – Bob Baker, St. Columbkille Church

Suffering in Need – Lee Sandlin, Sugartree Ministries

Businesses – Tom Stevenson, First Christian Church

Churches – Dave Hinman, Dove Church

Families – Courtney Hoke, New Life Clinic

Education – Byron McGee, Cornerstone Baptist Church

Closing Prayer – Joel Richter, Faith Lutheran Church

Event organizers were Veronica Grabill, Joel Richter, and Dan Mayo.

Attendees came to pray at the Thursday event.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_DSC_0133.jpg Attendees came to pray at the Thursday event. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Tom Stevenson with the First Christian Church in Wilmington

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_DSC_0193.jpg Tom Stevenson with the First Christian Church in Wilmington Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth, center, read and presented a proclamation concerning the National Day of Prayer at the event. At left is an event organizer and Clinton Memorial Hospital chaplain Veronica Grabill, and at right is an event organizer and Faith Lutheran Church pastor Joel Richter.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_DSC_0142.jpg Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth, center, read and presented a proclamation concerning the National Day of Prayer at the event. At left is an event organizer and Clinton Memorial Hospital chaplain Veronica Grabill, and at right is an event organizer and Faith Lutheran Church pastor Joel Richter. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Members of the Wilmington American Legion Post 49 present the colors.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_DSC_0169.jpg Members of the Wilmington American Legion Post 49 present the colors. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Clinton County Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_DSC_0174.jpg Clinton County Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Bob Baker with the St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Wilmington

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_DSC_0182.jpg Bob Baker with the St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Wilmington Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Lee Sandlin with Sugartree Ministries in Wilmington

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_DSC_0184.jpg Lee Sandlin with Sugartree Ministries in Wilmington Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Dave Hinman with the Dove Church in Wilmington

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_DSC_0199.jpg Dave Hinman with the Dove Church in Wilmington Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Courtney Hoke with the New Life Clinic in Wilmington

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_DSC_0204.jpg Courtney Hoke with the New Life Clinic in Wilmington Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Byron McGee with the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Wilmington

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_DSC_0209.jpg Byron McGee with the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Wilmington Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Faith Lutheran Church pastor Joel Richter

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_DSC_0218.jpg Faith Lutheran Church pastor Joel Richter Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_DSC_0138.jpg Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Robyn McMillan sings the National Anthem near the start of the local observance of the National Day of Prayer outside the Clinton County Courthouse.