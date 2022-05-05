Sam Smith, William Muterspaw retire from Clinton County Sheriff’s Office

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office recognized two employees this week on the occasion of their retirements. Samuel L. Smith, left, worked for 17 years as a deputy with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department. And William Muterspaw, right, served as a corrections officer at the Clinton County Jail for 15 years. In the center is Clinton County Commissioners President Brenda K. Woods who presented official proclamations to the two men, extending the commissioners’ best wishes for their retirements.

