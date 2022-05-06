Reminder: Wilmington to test tornado sirens at noon today

WILMINGTON — This is a reminder that the City of Wilmington regularly scheduled tornado siren testing will take place today (Friday) at noon.

Normally testing is done on Saturdays, but this month’s will be held Friday so as not to interrupt Wilmington College’s commencement taking place tomorrow, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Tornado sirens are usually tested on the first Saturday of the month at noon. The regular testing schedule will resume on June 4.

For more information about siren testing, visit the Weather page of the City of Wilmington website.

