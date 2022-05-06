Local Briefs: WCS sets special meeting

WCS sets special board meeting

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 for a board work session on facilities and finances. No action will be taken. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Offices, at 341 S. Nelson Ave.

All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting concerning this topic, please notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 prior to the meeting.

Law library meeting slated

Clinton County Law Library Resources Board is holding a special board meeting at noon May 10t at the Clinton County Courthouse Law Library, 46 S. South St,, 3rd Floor, Wilmington.