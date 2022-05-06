Wilmington nearing 2 inches of rain today and 3 inches for the week as flood watch continues

WILMINGTON — Wilmington has received 1.68 inches of rain just today (Friday) as of 2:25 p.m. — all the while with rain continuing to pour down — according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Matthew Campbell.

This is on top of 0.32 inches on Thursday, just a trace on Wednesday, and 0.71 inches on Tuesday.

A flood watch for much of Southern Ohio, including Clinton County, continues until 1 a.m. Saturday due to the heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Showers are likely into Saturday morning, then mostly cloudy into Sunday before several days of (finally) dry conditions.

