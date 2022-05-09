WPD; Two stabbed after hit-skip

WILMINGTON —Two people were stabbed in an incident early Saturday morning, police said.

Wilmington Police Department Interim Chief Neil Rager told the News Journal that at around 5 a.m. officers were dispatched to a house on Grant Street for a multiple-car hit-skip.

While officers were there a call came in of a subject bleeding at a different location.

Officers found that the bleeding subject and discovered he had been in a altercation that led to him and another subject both being stabbed at the Grant Street residence, Rager said.

“The subject that left hit several vehicles while leaving the area,” he stated.

One subject was treated and released at CMH for non-life-threatening wounds. The other subject was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and was admitted for a non-life-threatening chest wound.

The investigation is still ongoing.