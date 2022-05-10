Local Briefs: Wilmington Road to be closed; Friends of Blanchester Public Library book sale returns

Friends of Blan Library book sale

The Friends of the Blanchester Public Library will hold its first book sale in nearly three years beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21.

The week-long sale, which had been postponed due to the pandemic, is held in the library’s meeting room and continues during library hours – noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday – through May 28.

Sale items include magazines (25 cents) paperback books (50 cents), hardcover books and music CDs ($1), books on CD and videos ($2) and DVDs. Single DVDs cost $3, with multi-disc sets $5.

Anyone still wishing to donate items for the book sale may drop them off at the library.

The Friends of the Blanchester Public Library is a non-profit organization that helps support the library. For more information, contact the library at (937) 783-3585.

Wilmington Road to close

WASHINGTON TWP., Warren County – Wilmington Road, between Lincoln Road and Ward-Koebel Road, will be closed for three days beginning Monday, May 16, weather permitting. The closure is for two culvert replacements and will be completed by the Warren County Highway Department.

The detour for the closure will utilize Middleboro Road, SR 350, US 22/SR3, and George Road.

For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/ or contact WCEO at 513-695-3301.