WHS Theatre actors, performances earn recognition

WILMINGTON —Wilmington High School Theatre has earned regional recognition for its actors and performances

Wilmington High School Theatre participates in the Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards (MVHSTA) which, through Dayton Live — celebrates, supports, and advocates for high school theatre education the Miami Valley region.

The program celebrates high school plays, musicals, students, and educators by formally recognizing the extraordinary achievements of our community’s productions.

Each year MVHSTA sends adjudicators to view and evaluate our performances based on criteria similar to what is used for the Tony Awards. Programs receive feedback after each performance and at the end of the theatre season a handful of shows and actors are selected to receive an “Outstanding” rating.

Those shows/actors are invited to perform at a special showcase in June at the Schuster Center in Dayton.

The WHS Theatre Department recently announced that their program and students are being recognized in these categories:

• “Outstanding Play” — “The Servant of Two Masters”

• “Outstanding Musical” — “Newsies” (students will perform King of New York on stage)

• “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical” — Riley Ibaugh (as Jack Kelly in “Newsies”)

• “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical” — Dalan Toups (as Davey in “Newsies”)

• “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical” — Alex Vail (as Crutchie in “Newsies”)

• Jenna Allemang was selected to be in the opening and closing numbers at the Showcase.

Riley Ibaugh’s scores also qualified him to attend an audition workshop on Sunday for the Jimmy Awards in New York. Out of 21 schools in the MVHSTA, seven boys and seven girls were selected to attend this workshop.

Out of those 14, one boy and one girl will be chosen to travel to New York and compete for a Jimmy award, the high school equivalent of a Tony Award.

Congratulations to the students for their hard work and dedication to Theatre at WHS.

‘The Servant of Two Masters’ cast & crew

Alex Robinson, Alex Vail, Aubre Weller, Barrett Powell, Bryn Tippett, Carly McCoy, Chandni Sharma, Colin Frary, Colin Wood, Dalan Toups, Delilah Klaue, Devon Snyder, Ella Neuenschwander, Jaden Snyder, Jenna Allemang, Jocelyn Edens, Justice Belle, Katie Murphy, Layna Tippett, Lindsay Lydy, MeGan Todd, Nathan Fulton, Olivia Gammell, Riley Ibaugh, Sydney Totten, Vanessa Calderone, and Wilson Sylvestre.

‘Newsies’ cast & crew

Riley Ibaugh, Dalan Toups, Carlie McCoy, Alex Vail, Devon Snyder, Lindsay Lydy, Aubre Weller, Jaden Snyder, Brayden Cioca, Noah Geggie, Charlotte Housh, Wilson Sylvestre, Colin Wood, Bryn Tippett, Josie Heys, Grace Vance, Chandni Sharma, Tanner Vance, Fiona Powell, Hillary LeForge, Vanessa Calderone, Kelsey Spradlin, Briston Plymire, Chase Ross, Justice Belle, Emily Vizcaya, Dani Disney, Alex Guevara, Larkyn Johnson, Shauna Brown, Dylan Cole, Keianna Murdock, Claire Burns, Katelynn Walls, Skylar Carson, Mr. Hutcherson, Layna Tippett, Phillip Fulton, Alex Robinson, Colin Frary, Nate Fulton, Jenna Allemang, Olivia Gammell, Megan Todd, Trey Reed, Rae Hoskins, Ella Neuenschwander, Sophia Reyes, Mason Schaffer, and Izzy Totten.

The cast of "The Servant of Two masters."