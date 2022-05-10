Clinton Memorial Hospital nationally recognized with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

WILMINGTON – Clinton Memorial Hospital received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes Clinton Memorial Hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

“Receiving an ‘A’ grade from the Leapfrog Group is a great honor and a testament to our team’s dedication to patient safety,” said Lance Beus, chief executive officer of Clinton Memorial Hospital. “The CMH team of nurses, providers, and support staff continue to deliver the highest quality patient centered care while facing unprecedented challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, and their teamwork ensures that CMH is able to safely continue to serve our community.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Clinton Memorial Hospital for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”

To see Clinton Memorial Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org .

