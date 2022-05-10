CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 53-year-old Clarksville male for allegedly obstructing official business at 6:22 p.m. on May 1. The report indicates deputies responded to the suspect’s residence on South George Street in Clarksville/Vernon Township to serve a warrant. The suspected attempted to flee but was apprehended, police said.

• Deputies arrested a 32-year-old Martinsville male for alleged criminal trespass and aggravated menacing at 9:09 a.m. on May 3. According to the report, deputies responded to a male subject who was “under an unknown drug was arrested” at a business on South South Street in Wilmington/Union Township.

• At 5:43 p.m. on May 4, a Martinsville/Clark Township female reported she and her husband were in a domestic dispute. The report indicates the victim had apparent minor injuries. No drugs or alcohol were involved. No additional details were listed in the report.

• At 9:34 a.m. on April 30, deputies received a report of an intoxicated male trespassing at a Cowan Creek Road residence in Clarksville/Vernon Township without permission. A 34-year-old Clarksville male was listed as a suspect.

• At 8 a.m. on April 30 deputies responded to a residence on State Route 380 in Wilmington/Chester Township on the report of a stolen vehicle. According to the report, a white Chevrolet 1500 was stolen from a 56-year-old Wilmington male. Two male acquaintances of the victim — one from Wilmington, one from from New Vienna — are suspects.

• At 10:35 p.m. on April 30, a 42-year-old Blanchester/Marion Township male reported his dune buggy as stolen from his residence on Tar Pike Road in Blanchester/Marion Township.

• At 8:36 a.m. on May 6, a 29-year-old Wilmington male reported his 5×8 landscape trailer was stolen from the 6200 block of State Route 73 West in Wilmington/Chester Township.

• At 4:11 p.m. on May 1, deputies responded to a Berlin Road residence in Wilmington/Washington Township for a stolen vehicle report. The report lists a 2002 black Chevrolet TK as the stolen vehicle.

