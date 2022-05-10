UPDATE: Dive team searching for missing boaters at Cowan Lake

COWAN LAKE STATE PARK, Clinton County — Dive teams were searching Cowan Lake Tuesday afternoon after two adult boaters were reported missing, a representative with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed to the News Journal.

Crews were on the scene at the state park since early afternoon, police scanner traffic indicated.

ODNR stated that a target of interest was identified about 10 feet underwater.

“The investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time,” ODNR Public Information Officer David Roorbach announced in a news release at 4:22 p.m.

We will update this story when more details are available.

