Red Cross seeks volunteers for upcoming Sound the Alarm campaign in Wilmington area

WILMINGTON — American Red Cross volunteers will install free smoke alarms in Wilmington area homes as part of the national Red Cross Sound the Alarm campaign on Thursday, May 19.

Volunteers will rally at the City of Wilmington Safety Service Center at 2415 Rombach Ave. at 9 a.m. and fan out from there. The volunteers will be knocking on doors in the neighborhood until 2 p.m. offering home fire safety information and free smoke alarm installation.

This Sound the Alarm event is a critical part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, in which volunteers have installed over two million free smoke alarms in homes across the country since its inception.

A working smoke alarm can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. The Red Cross is looking for people willing to help with this event in Clinton County, or any of the other Sound the Alarm installation events taking place within the Central & Southern Ohio Region through the end of May.

If you are interested in volunteering, go to SoundTheAlarm.org then type in your ZIP code and sign up to participate in an event near you.

No prior training is necessary. Instructions will be provided at the start of each installation event.

If you do not have working smoke alarms in your home, or if your smoke detectors are more than 10 years old, call the Red Cross at 1-844-207-4509 to set your installation appointment.

Volunteers will come to your home, install a working smoke alarm on every level of your home, and provide you with potentially lifesaving home fire safety information.

About the Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visitwww.Redcross.org/Chillicotheor CruzRojaAmericana.org and follow them on Facebook and Twitter @ARCcsor.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_American-red-Cross.jpg