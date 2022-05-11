Good art for a good cause: Clinton County winning students in Earth Day poster contest

Local students whose posters were chosen to be in the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District’s annual Educators Calendar were recognized Tuesday evening at a courthouse ceremony. They are Carter Thompson in the front row; from left in the middle row are Arianna Diopita, Braxton Brady, Kaiser Lundy and Annalyn King; and from left in the back row are Evan Porter, Ally Montague, Lila Wagenseller and Piper Medley. Not pictured is Ellianna Sizemore.

Local students whose posters were chosen to be in the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District’s annual Educators Calendar were recognized Tuesday evening at a courthouse ceremony. They are Carter Thompson in the front row; from left in the middle row are Arianna Diopita, Braxton Brady, Kaiser Lundy and Annalyn King; and from left in the back row are Evan Porter, Ally Montague, Lila Wagenseller and Piper Medley. Not pictured is Ellianna Sizemore. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_posters_c.jpg Local students whose posters were chosen to be in the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District’s annual Educators Calendar were recognized Tuesday evening at a courthouse ceremony. They are Carter Thompson in the front row; from left in the middle row are Arianna Diopita, Braxton Brady, Kaiser Lundy and Annalyn King; and from left in the back row are Evan Porter, Ally Montague, Lila Wagenseller and Piper Medley. Not pictured is Ellianna Sizemore. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal