Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• UDF, 395 E. Main St., Wilmington, April 29.

Critical: On the hot dog roller machine: Buffalo chicken dogs 125°F, breakfast sausage 132°F, spicy beef and cheese monster taquitos 130°F. All must be heated to 135°F and then held at 135°F or above to help reduce bacterial growth. The ice dispenser on the soda machine is dirty.

Non-critical: Paper liners stored under hand sink in ice cream shop. Coffee filters and canned food (syrups, nuts, etc.) stored under hand sink by coffee makers. Nothing is to be stored under hand sinks, due to possible contamination.

Follow-up: Approx. May 27.

• Subway, 993 S. South St., Wilmington, April 22.

Critical: Several bottles of white milk dated March 14. All product must be used or discarded by date on product. Gnats in kitchen by 3-compartment sink and grease trap, by mop sink, and by door to the dining room. All facilities must be free from insects and pests.

Follow-up: Approx. May 20.

• Dollar General, 1001 S. South St., Wilmington, April 21.

Non-critical: Floors are dirty throughout, but especially in dry storage area. Broken floor tiles in dry storage/back room. Stained ceiling tile in dry storage area (back right corner, tile has black mildew/mold).

• True North, 5737 US 68 N, Wilmington, April 22.

Critical: Sewage system currently not working. All facilities must have working sewage systems. Currently restrooms are closed to help cut down on sewage.

• Shop & Go, 1089 Locust St., Wilmington, April 22.

Non-critical: Inside of cooler coming apart on the end. Ice machine is not commercial and needs removed. Windows stored behind ice cream freezer. Please remove windows from the facility.

• Gold Star Chili, 942 Cherry St., Blanchester, April 28. Fire in deep fryer, Blanchester Fire Department called to report. Ansul system discharged. Fryer is damaged. Facility is closed until facility can have Ansul system recharged and passes fire inspection. Deep fryer must be approved before using. (See follow-up report below.)

• Gold Star Chili, 942 Cherry St., Blanchester, April 28. Follow-up.

Ansul system has been serviced. Hood is running and has been cleaned. Fryer is heating oil and has been cleaned. Received copy of service of fire suppression system. Facility ready to open.

Follow-up: Approx. 30 days.

• Valley Concessions BBQ, 573 Falcon Hill Way, Wilmington, April 22.

Everything looks good. No violations at this time.

• Windy Acres, 6805 SR 73 W, Wilmington, April 28.

Everything looks good. No violations at this time.

