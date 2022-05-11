UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] .

Thursday, May 12

• Daytime Book Club at Wilmington Public Library; book club for adults meets 1 p.m. second Thursday each month (May 12 this month) at the Main Library. Call 37-382-2417 or visit library to pick up a copy of the current book.

• Food for All mobile pantry for Clinton County residents in need of food by Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St. in Wilmington. Families in need from the county are welcome to attend. Picture ID required for registration and, once a year, a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

Saturday, May 14

• Clinton County Farmers’ Market returns Saturday, May 14 (through Oct. 15) from 8:30 a.m.-noon at its new location, Clinton County Courthouse Square — due to the current downtown construction project, the Farmers Market will temporarily be located on the Courthouse parking lot off Walnut Street. Learn more at www.clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com or follow on Facebook @ClintonCountyFarmersMarket for weekly events and happenings.

• Bike Rodeo at Denver Park 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 14 sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Wilmington and Clinton County Health Department. Learn bike safety and receive a free bike helmet, while supplies last.

• Standout in support of Ukraine — public invited noon-1 p.m. Saturday, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

• Women’s March Action “Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies are nationwide May 14; there will be a local public show of support for women’s reproductive health rights 11 a.m.-noon at corner Main and South South Streets, Wilmington, sponsored by Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.).

Monday, May 16

• Wilmington Peace Officers Memorial Service 1 p.m. Monday, May 16 at Sugar Grove Cemetery. Gather at grave of Patrolman Emery McCreight, directly east of bridge between original section and new section.

Wednesday, May 18

• Books and Brews Book Club at Wilmington Public Library book club for adults meets at TinCap Cidery 6 p.m. third Wednesday each month (May 18 this month) and discusses books from variety of genres. Call the library at 937-382-2417 or visit to pick up a copy of the current book.

Thursday, May 19

• Dungeoning and Dragoning at Wilmington Public Library 4 p.m. Thursday, May 19. Get ready to go on an adventure, do some daring deeds, slay a dragon (or befriend one!), find some treasure, and have a marvelous time. Space limited; sign up at WPL circulation desk, by calling 937-382-2417 or online at https://forms.gle/BKZ8kQi9v8ADYiks8 .

Saturday, May 21

• Friends of Blanchester Public Library book sale begins 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 21 and continues noon-6 p.m. Monday through Friday until its final day 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 28 in the library’s meeting room.

• Standout in support of Ukraine — public invited noon-1 p.m. Saturday, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

Tuesday, May 24

• Friends of the Library meets 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 at Wilmington Public Library. Support the library by joining; the Friends conduct fundraisers, assist with programs, and generally volunteer where it can to aid the library and its mission. New members welcome.

Saturday, May 28

• The Motown Sounds of Touch tribute at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• Harveysburg Historical Spring Gathering hosted by Harveysburg Community Historical Society 7-8 p.m. at Harveysburg Village Office Building, 79 W. Main St., with Quaker historian Tom Hamm, Professor of History and Quaker Scholar in residence at Earlham College speaking about Valentine Nicholson and Abraham Brooke, radical abolitionist reformers from the Harveysburg area. Light refreshments will be served. More info, email [email protected] or [email protected] or call Deidre or Becky at 937-725-6653.

Saturday, June 11

• Clinton County Special Olympics Track & Field event at Blanchester High School. Athlete registration 6:30-7 p.m. with opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. and events begin at 7:15 p.m. Admission is free; concessions are available. Interested in volunteering, participating or donating? Contact Latasha Ruddle at [email protected] or 937-382-7519.

Tuesday, June 14

• P.E.R.I. (Public Employee Retirees Inc.) meets at 10 a.m. June 14, conference room, Clinton County Annex Building, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, Entrance C at back of building. Ample parking, and a handicapped entrance.

Friday, June 17

• “Kids in America totally ’80s” — Wear your ’80s attire for this free concert of the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the CVB at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17 in downtown Wilmington.

June 24-26

• “Blazing Brooks”, the Best of Mel Brooks movies at the Murphy Theatre. Friday, “Blazing Saddles” at 8 p.m.; Saturday, “Robin Hood Men in Tights” at 5 p.m. and “Young Frankenstein” at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, “The Producers” at 2 p.m. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Friday, July 1

• DV8 rocks the beach party free concert of the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the CVB at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1 in downtown Wilmington.

Friday, July 8

• Noah Smith “Boots & Hats” free concert of the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the CVB at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8 in downtown Wilmington.

Friday, July 22

• Rock the Block featuring Stryper and their unique brand of “heavenly metal” at the Murphy Theatre 7 p.m. Friday, July 22 as part of Rock the Block presented by the CVB. Tickets and more info at https://bit.ly/35rleCs .

Saturday, July 23

• Rock the Block featuring Night Ranger at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at the Murphy Theatre as part of Rock the Block presented by the CVB. Tickets and more info at https://bit.ly/3haxCJH .